$916 Million Investment in Air and Drone Defence Systems Announced by Swedish Government

On Thursday, 2nd April, the Swedish government announced that it will invest $916 million in the country’s air and drone defence systems.

The funding is intended to support a range of capabilities, including radar technologies, air defence systems, and electronic warfare solutions.

According to a government announcement made in January, this package represents more than half of the total budget allocated to strengthening the nation’s defence capacity.

Speaking in a statement, Sweden’s Defence Minister, Pål Jonson, said that all countries in the NATO alliance support the plan and that it is “more important than ever to invest in air defence capabilities.”

“NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that we will need to see an increase of more than 400% in air defence capabilities within the alliance,” Jonson added.