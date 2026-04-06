Storm Dave in Sweden: 30,000 homes left without power

Storm Dave has left more than 30,000 homes in Sweden without electricity after hitting the southern and western regions of the country.

Broadcaster SVT reported that strong winds are continuing to delay repair efforts to restore power.

The Swedish Transport Administration also said the storm has caused major traffic disruptions, describing the situation as “very stressful.”

Hundreds of fallen trees are still blocking roads across Sweden, according to reports.

Storm Dave has also impacted Norway, where around 2,000 households in the south have lost power.