Echolalia festival announced by Björk ahead of solar eclipse in Iceland

A new one-day festival titled Echolalia has been announced by Björk to coincide with the total solar eclipse in Iceland this August.

The Echolalia festival will be held at Víðistaðatún in Hafnarfjörður on 12 August 2026, featuring music and visual art set against the backdrop of the total solar eclipse.

During the festival, Víðistaðatún will experience 100% totality for 1 minute and 4 seconds, with the eclipse lasting around two hours in total.

The festival lineup includes DJ sets by Björk and Arca, as well as live performances by Ronja and Sideproject, with more artists yet to be announced.

To coincide with the event, Björk will also present two works, Ancestress and Sorrowful Soil, at the National Gallery of Iceland.