Crisis preparedness in focus as Norway’s PM opens Nordic Council debate in Oslo

Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, will open a major Nordic debate on crisis preparedness as part of a Nordic Council Theme Session taking place from 16th to 17th April in Oslo.

The event will bring together parliamentarians and political groups from across the Nordic region to discuss how cooperation can strengthen collective resilience to emerging threats.

The Nordic Council’s four committees, along with the Presidium and five party groups, will convene for the two-day session. The main debate, scheduled for 17th April, will focus on how Nordic countries can enhance joint crisis preparedness, with Støre opening the proceedings.

The joint Finnish and Ålandic programme for the 2026 presidency of the Nordic Council places overall security at the forefront of its agenda, with a strong emphasis on future-oriented planning and concrete action. The programme promotes a holistic approach to preparedness, highlighting the interconnected roles of military, economic, and social resilience.

The debate will be livestreamed via norden.org, where audiences can follow discussions on how the Nordic countries can stand stronger together in the face of crises.