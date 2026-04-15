New defence deal signed to expand Ukrainian drone production to Norway

Norwegian and Ukrainian leaders have recently met to sign an agreement to expand drone production cooperation between Ukraine and Norway, among other defence initiatives.

Jonas Gahr Støre and Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a deal under which Norway will support drone manufacturing both in Ukraine and domestically, while Ukraine will share data and technical expertise gained on the battlefield.

Norway’s Prime Minister, Støre, said the partnership would be vital for the country to gain deeper insight into modern warfare and emerging drone technologies.

Ukraine has been strongly supported by Norway throughout the conflict with Russia, with financial assistance amounting to $28 billion through 2030.