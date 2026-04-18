Denmark sees IKEA reduce prices to regain growth momentum

Denmark has seen a significant reduction in prices at the popular furniture retailer IKEA, as the company seeks to stimulate demand and regain growth momentum in a competitive market.

At the outset of the current financial year, the retailer implemented price reductions of up to 16% compared with the previous year. The objective is to attract more shoppers in a market where both demand and profitability are under pressure.

However, despite these substantial price cuts, revenue has increased only marginally, reaching roughly DKK 5.1 billion. At the same time, profits have declined, largely due to the thinner margins resulting from the lower pricing.

The Danish home furnishings market remains challenging, with broader economic factors continuing to influence consumer spending habits. By emphasising affordability, IKEA aims to strengthen its value proposition and boost store traffic, even if this comes at the expense of short-term earnings.

Overall, this reflects a wider trend in the furniture and interiors sector, where retailers are navigating the tension between competitive pricing and margin pressures to maintain their position in the market.