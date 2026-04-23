Greenland’s international airport evacuated after bomb threat

Greenland’s Nuuk International Airport was fully evacuated and saw a major police response after a woman allegedly made a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon.

Greenlandic police received the call on Tuesday 21st April, just after 15:30, prompting a full evacuation. Officers launched an active on-site investigation.

Police officer Aqqaluk Petersen confirmed that a woman is in custody following the threat. The suspect is expected to face legal consequences, including, at a minimum, a financial penalty.

In Greenland, making bomb threats, including discussing explosives, is treated as a serious offence, and evacuation is standard protocol across all airports in the country.

The situation remains under investigation, and no further details have been released.