Social media in Norway: New bill to ban under-16s to be presented in parliament

The Norwegian government has announced that it will present a new bill by the end of the year that would ban children under 16 from using social media, with platforms responsible for age verification.



Speaking as part of a statement, Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, explained: “We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children.”



“Play, friendships, and everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and screens. This is an important measure to safeguard children’s digital lives,” Støre said.



As of now, it has not yet been announced which social media platforms will be responsible for age verification. However, YouTube published a statement saying that the platform has invested in children’s safety for over a decade, ensuring age-appropriate experiences that also empower parents.



“That way, we preserve access to learning for millions and avoid pushing young people onto less safe places on the internet,” a YouTube representative explained.