Festival in Denmark Roskilde aims to pledge funds for youth and cultural initiatives

Roskilde, the long-standing festival in Denmark, has announced that it will pledge the more than €2 million surplus generated from its 2025 event toward cultural initiatives for young people.

Roskilde Festival explained that the surplus of more than €2 million (15.4 million DKK) will be donated to humanitarian, charitable and cultural causes.

“We are proud of the surplus generated by Roskilde Festival 2025. As an independent, non-profit festival, our primary aim is to empower children and young people,” explained Signe Lopdrup, CEO of Roskilde Festival.

“The surplus ensures that we can do just that and underscores the value of the community spirit that underpins the festival. We know that many young people today view the future with uncertainty and concern and may find it difficult to imagine how it can be better.

“That is why the surplus will, among other things, be used to support initiatives that strengthen young people’s dreams for the future, their drive and their hope,” clarified Lopdrup.