Longest and highest bridge in Finland opens to the public

Finland’s longest and highest bridge, connecting pedestrians and cyclists in Helsinki, has officially opened to the public.

The landmark Kruunuvuori Bridge stretches 1,191 metres and reaches a height of 135 metres, creating a new connection across the city’s waterfront while serving as a major piece of transport infrastructure.

The bridge links the Kruunuvuorenranta residential district with the island of Korkeasaari and central Helsinki. It was designed by WSP in collaboration with Knights Architects as subconsultants, while Finnish construction firms YIT and Kreate carried out the construction. Project management services for the development were provided by HTJ.

A 135-metre central pylon forms the visual centrepiece of the bridge and is illuminated along with the bridge façade. The lighting system is designed to adapt throughout the year, changing according to the season and time of day to create different visual effects.

To ensure durability in Finland’s demanding climate, the project team used highly stressed steel and infrared concrete in submerged sections of the structure. The bridge’s cable-stayed steel cables were also engineered to withstand the build-up of snow and ice during winter conditions. According to WSP lead designer Sami Niemelä, the design process balanced technical performance and sustainability while also prioritising the experience and needs of bridge users.



Image: WSP, Knight Architects