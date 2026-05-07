Finland sees Uber Eats food delivery service soft launch in country

The popular food delivery platform Uber Eats has officially soft launched in Finland, testing the waters in the country’s capital, Helsinki.

Uber Eats began its food delivery operations in Helsinki on Wednesday, with plans to expand the service to Espoo and Tampere later in May.

According to Uber Eats’ Northern Europe director, Matthew Price, the company’s expansion into Finland is part of a broader European growth strategy.

“This is a major milestone for us in Europe,” Price said in an interview with Yle.

Price added that Uber’s ride-hailing service has already established a Finnish customer base numbering in the hundreds of thousands.