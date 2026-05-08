Iceland Named Safest Country for 2026: Perfect for a Self-Drive Holiday

Iceland has once again been named the safest country for 2026 in the latest Global Peace Index, reinforcing its reputation as a top travel destination. As the world’s safest country, Iceland is perfect for a self-drive holiday, allowing travellers to combine safety and adventure while exploring the country by car with complete flexibility and peace of mind.

Scoring 1.095, Iceland marks its 11th consecutive year in first place. The Global Peace Index ranks 163 countries based on 23 measures, including safety, security, and national stability; factors that continue to position Iceland as an ideal destination for a safe getaway.



Why a Self-Drive Holiday Is the Best Choice to Explore Iceland

A self-drive holiday in Iceland is one of the most popular ways to experience the country’s incredible landscapes. Travellers who choose to travel Iceland by car benefit from total freedom, allowing them to explore at their own pace while discovering why Iceland is considered one of the safest countries in the world.

At the centre of every Iceland road trip is the famous Ring Road (Route 1), a scenic route that circles the entire island. This well-maintained road connects visitors to Iceland’s top attractions, making it ideal for a complete self-drive Iceland adventure.

From the iconic Golden Circle, featuring geysers and waterfalls, to the dramatic black sand beaches in Vík, Iceland offers unforgettable sights at every turn. Along the south coast, Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon stands out as a must-visit destination, where icebergs drift across crystal-clear waters and seals are often spotted nearby.

Scenic Drives and Hidden Gems Across Iceland

Driving in Iceland is a unique experience, combining convenience with spectacular scenery. Roads are typically quiet, well-maintained, and easy to navigate, making it simple for visitors to explore Iceland by car.

An Iceland self-drive itinerary allows travellers to go beyond the usual tourist routes. From cascading waterfalls and vast lava fields to glaciers and remote landscapes, the journey itself becomes just as memorable as the destinations. The ability to stop and explore freely is what makes an Iceland road trip so rewarding.

Iceland: The Safest Travel Destination for 2026

As the safest country to visit in 2026, Iceland continues to attract travellers looking for both security and adventure. Its strong safety record, combined with breathtaking natural beauty, makes it a leading destination for worry-free travel.Pairing this with a self-drive holiday in Iceland gives visitors the ultimate travel experience: safe, flexible, and immersive. With a modern fleet of new cars under two years old, Hertz Iceland offers a wide range of rental vehicles, from compact cars to durable 4×4 options such as Land Rover models, ensuring travellers can comfortably and safely explore Iceland’s diverse terrain.

To learn more about exploring Iceland and about renting a car in the country, visit www.hertz.is.