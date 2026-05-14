European LGBTQ+ Rights Index ranks Iceland third

The ILGA-Europe LGBTQ+ rights map has ranked Iceland third on its human rights list for 2026, maintaining the same position it held in 2025.

Iceland has seen a sharp rise in recent years, moving from 18th place in 2018 to third in the latest rankings. According to the assessment, the country now satisfies around 86% of ILGA-Europe benchmarks for LGBT rights, significantly higher than the European average of 43%.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Spain advanced from fifth place to claim the top position this year. At the same time, Malta fell from first to joint third after spending the last decade at the top of the list.

The Icelandic government said the country’s recent gains are tied to measures introduced through a new LGBT action plan covering 2026–2029. Officials described the progress as part of a broader effort to strengthen equality and legal protections.

Þorbjörg Sigríður Gunnlaugsdóttir, Iceland’s Minister of Justice and Equality, also raised concerns about trends developing elsewhere in Europe. She said there has been a growing backlash against gay rights, alongside increasingly harsh rhetoric and stronger opposition both across Europe and within Iceland.