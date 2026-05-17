Queen Margrethe II of Denmark undergoes angioplasty procedure in hospital

The Danish palace has announced that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has undergone an angioplasty procedure after being admitted to hospital with chest pain.

Queen Margrethe II was admitted on Thursday, 14 May, to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet, where she underwent “a balloon dilation of a coronary artery”.

According to the palace, the Queen was in “good condition” but would remain in hospital for “a few more days”.

Queen Margrethe II is 86 years old and abdicated in 2024.

The Queen reigned in Denmark for 52 years before her eldest son, Frederik X, took the throne.