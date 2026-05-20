Premier of Greenland Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterates country is “not for sale”

Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen has reiterated that Greenland is “not for sale” following talks with U.S. special envoy Jeff Landry.

Landry was appointed by President Trump in 2025 to lead efforts surrounding the proposed purchase of Greenland. Premier Nielsen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister, Múte Egede, met with Landry to discuss the island’s future.

Speaking to AFP, Nielsen described the meeting as “constructive”, but stressed that Greenland’s position on a potential sale to the United States remains unchanged.

“The Greenlandic people are not for sale. Greenlandic self-determination is not something that can be negotiated,” Nielsen said.

He added that Greenland is “focused on finding a solution that is good for us all”, while rejecting any suggestion of “annexation, takeover or purchase” of the country.