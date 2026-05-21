Icelandic Fintech Advise Secures $1.2M to Fuel Nordic Expansion with AI Financial Tool

Advise, an emerging financial intelligence platform, has raised 166 million ISK ($1.2 million USD) in a fresh funding round aimed at accelerating its expansion into the wider Nordic market. The investment marks a critical milestone for the company as it officially launches its AI-driven decision-support tool in Norway and Sweden. To ensure immediate local adoption, the platform features deep, “plug-and-play” integrations with regional cloud accounting giants, including Norway’s Tripletex and PowerOffice, and Sweden’s Fortnox.

The funding round was led by Skyggnir, an Icelandic holding company with deep historic roots in the region’s technology infrastructure. This latest injection brings Advise’s total capital raised over the last two years to approximately $2.9 million (400 million ISK). Alongside the investment, Skyggnir CEO Ari Daníelsson has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board for Advise.

Scaling 50x Beyond Iceland

Advise enters the broader Nordic market on the heels of explosive domestic growth. In Iceland, the platform has already captured a 10% market share among companies with more than 10 employees, serving over 1,000 executives.

By scaling into Sweden and Norway, Advise is targeting an audience roughly 50 times larger than its home market. To spearhead this next phase of growth, the company has established a strategic regional hub in Stockholm and plans to announce a wave of local sales hires in the coming weeks.

“Advise has proven its product-market fit by becoming an essential tool for Icelandic executives,” said newly appointed Chairman Ari Daníelsson. “With this new capital, we are moving from proof-of-concept to aggressive regional scaling. I look forward to working closely with the management team to accelerate our footprint across the Nordics.”