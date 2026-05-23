Norway boosts WHO Health Contingencies Fund with NOK 50 million after Ebola crisis

According to the UN, Norway is providing NOK 50 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Contingencies Fund in response to the latest Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Uganda.

“When serious disease outbreaks occur, rapid action is essential. We need to act before the situation worsens, which is why Norway is reinforcing the WHO Health Contingencies Fund. Early intervention not only saves lives locally, but also helps strengthen global health security,” said Minister of International Development Åsmund Aukrust.

The fund is designed to mobilize support quickly and can release financing within 24 hours. WHO has already allocated USD 3.9 million to assist efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak.

A number of Norway’s partners are contributing to response measures, including contact tracing, laboratory support, treatment services and public awareness campaigns.

Norway remains one of the leading donors to the WHO Health Contingencies Fund, providing more than 46 percent of the fund’s total financing in 2025.