Mette Frederiksen reappointed Denmark’s caretaker prime minister by King Frederik X

Denmark’s King Frederik X has reappointed Mette Frederiksen as the country’s caretaker prime minister to lead coalition negotiations.

Denmark is still struggling to form a new government after inconclusive elections in March, with coalition talks dragging on for a record 59 days. The political deadlock has forced multiple rounds of negotiations as parties try to build a majority in parliament, known as the Folketing.

On Saturday, King Frederik X reappointed caretaker Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to lead a new round of coalition discussions. The Danish palace announced that parties holding a majority in parliament supported giving Frederiksen another chance to negotiate a workable government.

The move came after efforts by the liberal Venstre party to form a right-wing coalition collapsed. Venstre leader Troels Lund Poulsen said on Friday that negotiations had failed because the Moderates party would not back the proposed minority government.

Poulsen had originally taken over responsibility for coalition talks from Frederiksen on 8 May, but he was unable to secure enough support. As a result, the king asked Frederiksen to return to the role and explore broader cooperation among several political groups.

Frederiksen is now expected to negotiate with parties including the Socialist People’s Party and the social liberal Radikale Venstre. After meeting with the king, she told reporters that talks would resume immediately in hopes of finally ending Denmark’s prolonged political uncertainty.