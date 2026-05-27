AI in Europe: Sweden emerges as one of the region’s top AI adopters

According to Statistics Sweden, Sweden is among the leading countries in Europe for the adoption of AI technologies by businesses.

Statistics Sweden’s report shows that AI adoption among Swedish businesses continues to outpace much of Europe. In 2025, 35% of companies in Sweden used at least one form of artificial intelligence technology, well above the EU average of 20%. Sweden ranked joint third in Europe alongside Belgium, while Denmark recorded the highest adoption rate at 42%.

The findings also indicate that Sweden performs strongly in several advanced areas of AI use, including in-house AI development, cloud-based AI services, and data analysis capabilities. The report suggests Swedish businesses are increasingly integrating AI into both operations and innovation.

“When European companies are ranked by the extent to which they generally use AI, Sweden ends up in joint third place with Belgium,” said Samuel Hederén, a statistician at Statistics Sweden.

The report also points to a significant gap between large and small businesses in AI adoption. Companies with 250 employees or more were identified as the strongest users of AI technologies, continuing a trend that has been visible since data collection began in 2021.

“Larger companies have more resources than small ones, which enables broader AI use,” said statistician Fredric Nyström.