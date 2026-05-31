Iceland Airwaves announces first wave of artists for 2026 festival

Iceland Airwaves has announced the first wave of artists set to perform at the 2026 edition of the popular Icelandic music festival, including The Streets, Shygirl and Daði Freyr.

The announcement also features a number of well-established artists, including Júníus Meyvant, Axel Flóvent, MAMMÚT, Emmsjé Gauti and Árný Margrét, all of whom have played an important role in shaping both the festival’s legacy and Iceland’s contemporary music scene.

Among the most eagerly anticipated additions is Icelandic-Filipino “fairytale-pop” artist Yaelokre, who will make their Iceland Airwaves debut following a meteoric rise to international attention on TikTok in 2024.

Iceland Airwaves takes place across a variety of venues throughout Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital, with the city’s iconic concert hall and conference centre, Harpa, serving as one of the festival’s main hubs.

The 2026 edition of Iceland Airwaves will take place from 5th – 7th November.