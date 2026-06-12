Proposal unveiled for €500 million Formula One circuit in Denmark

Denmark has unveiled a proposal to build a world-class Formula One circuit in Padborg, southern Jutland, in a project valued at more than €500 million.

Danish investors Henrik Lyngbye Pedersen and Mathias Lyngbye Villadsen, heirs to the fortune linked to Novo Nordisk, have announced plans for the Circuit of Denmark, a major redevelopment of the existing Padborg Park circuit.

The project would create the longest racing circuit in Northern Europe, measuring 6.006 kilometres, with a capacity of 100,000 spectators. The track is being designed by Wurz Design, led by former Formula One driver Alexander Wurz.

Project director Rebecca Palmberg Steele said the venue aims to fill a gap in Northern European motorsport by attracting international events and helping to develop local talent.

Located near the German border, the circuit is expected to attract fans from across Europe, including the Netherlands, while delivering significant economic benefits through tourism and investment.