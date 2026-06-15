UN World Food Programme announces Danish Chef Rasmus Munk as Goodwill Ambassador

Danish chef Rasmus Munk has been appointed by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) as its latest Goodwill Ambassador and the first Goodwill Ambassador from a Nordic country.

Munk is the founder of the award-winning restaurant Alchemist in Copenhagen and the food innovation centre Spora. In 2024 and 2025, he was named “World’s Best Chef” at the Best Chef Awards. Spora focuses on developing sustainable food solutions to help feed a growing global population.

As part of the collaboration, the WFP will leverage Munk’s global culinary influence to support the organisation’s mission of saving lives and combating hunger worldwide.

“Feeding a growing population without exceeding our planetary boundaries is a challenge in itself,” said Munk.

On World Food Day 2025, Munk launched the month-long fundraising campaign Serving Change, which encouraged chefs, food lovers and the global gastronomy community to share meals and contribute to the WFP’s life-saving work.



Photo: https://thebestchefawards.com/