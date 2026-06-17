Son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit Sentenced to Prison in Sexual Assault Case

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

The charges against Høiby included the rape of four women between 2018 and 2024. Prosecutors alleged that the victims were asleep or unconscious at the time of the assaults.

Prosecutors described Høiby as a man “who thinks he can do whatever he wants,” while noting that he himself had claimed he was “not in the habit of having sex with women who are asleep.”

Prosecutors argued that Høiby should receive a prison sentence of seven years and seven months, while his defense team sought acquittal on the rape charge and contended that any sentence for the offenses he admitted to should not exceed 18 months.

Høiby denied the rape allegations and retains the right to appeal the court’s decision.