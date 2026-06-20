Primary schools in Norway to block use of AI

Primary schools in Norway are set to block the use of AI, as the government claims it inhibits learning and undermines traditional education.

From late August, when the new academic year begins, the ban will apply to children aged between 6 and 13.

The proposal was introduced because AI increases the risk of young children skipping important steps in their education, according to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“The most important thing in school is that our children learn to read, write and do mathematics,” Støre said.

During a press conference, Støre explained that students in lower secondary school, aged 14 to 16, would be permitted to use large language model technologies in a limited and carefully monitored way under teacher supervision. Meanwhile, upper secondary students (17–19 years old) will be taught how to use AI responsibly and effectively, helping to equip them with skills relevant to the future workforce.