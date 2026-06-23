Finland’s Närpiö to open 60MW data center

A new data center is set to be developed in Finland’s Närpiö by renewable energy firm Aurinkokarhu. The facility will have a capacity of 60MW.

Aurinkokarhu has signed a letter of intent with Närpiön District Heating that would allow the facility’s waste heat to be fed into the district heating network.

Markus Böling, CEO of Närpiön District Heating, said: “The surplus heat from the data center could account for the majority of our district heating production. This collaboration will help ensure that we can continue to offer competitive heating in the future. If the data center is realized, we will also no longer need the planned electric boiler.”

Speaking to the press, Aurinkokarhu CEO Andreas Renfält said discussions are underway with potential investors and end users of the data center.

The renewable energy firm also said it plans to develop data center projects with capacities of up to 160MW.