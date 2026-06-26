Military contribution to Strait of Hormuz mission authorized by Denmark

Denmark’s Parliament on Thursday authorized the country’s participation in a multinational security mission in the Strait of Hormuz, broadcaster DR reported.

Under the decision, Denmark will contribute military officers, interpreters and drone assets to the UK- and France-led coalition focused on protecting freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.



The Danish deployment will also support the European Union’s naval operation in the region.

The Danish contribution will include a staff officer team, a drone capability and an interpreter unit, with the overall deployment comprising approximately 10 personnel.

The mission could also be strengthened with Danish cyber capabilities.