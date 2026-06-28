Icelandic teenager sentenced to prison in Denmark after threatening police officers

An Icelandic teenager living in Denmark has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for going on a rampage at the Haslev police station, vandalizing a police car, assaulting a police officer, and threatening police.

The teenager pleaded not guilty, claiming he had no memory of the incident because he had consumed excessive amounts of alcohol. The offenses also violated the terms of his probation.

According to Sjællandske Nyheder, the incident occurred during the night in mid-March, when the teenager was arrested after throwing an unidentified object through the side window of a police car parked outside the station. During the incident, he kicked a police officer in the head, causing a concussion.

The teenager also threatened police officers and their families, shouting, “You will never see your family again,” “I will throw a grenade at you,” and “I hope your mothers die,” while directing a stream of insults at them.

The offenses carried a prison sentence of three months, but because they were committed while the teenager was on probation for previous convictions, the court imposed a total sentence of 11 months’ imprisonment. He has remained in custody since his arrest on March 14.