Elk and deer crossing trial underway in Finland

Officials in southwestern Finland say a new road-safety trial aimed at helping elk and deer cross roads is already showing promising early signs.

The system, installed near the town of Naantali, began operating on Tuesday. It is designed to alert drivers when large animals are approaching a designated crossing point.

Wildlife fencing has been placed along both sides of the road, but an opening has been left at the crossing area to guide animals toward a safer route across.

When an animal nears the road, radar technology detects its movement and activates flashing warning lights for motorists.

“A radar detects an animal approaching the road, which triggers the warning lights to start flashing,” said Jaakko Klang, a traffic safety engineer at the Southwest Finland Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment.