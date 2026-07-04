New national attendance standards to be piloted in Icelandic schools

Iceland is set to pilot a new set of attendance standards for the 2026–2027 academic year as part of a broader effort to identify and respond to pupils who are persistently absent from school.

The standards, presented by the Ministry of Education and Children, aim to create a consistent approach across the country, replacing the current system that allows individual municipalities to develop their own attendance procedures.

According to the Icelandic government, estimates show that more than 1,000 pupils across the country have been absent due to school avoidance.

A new set of measures is being trialled, including common attendance guidelines, standardised attendance codes, a unified application process for exemptions from compulsory attendance, measurable national targets, and revisions to relevant regulations and the national curriculum.

The proposals form part of the country’s Education Policy to 2030 and its 2025–2027 implementation plan.