Norway to play England in World Cup 2026 semi-finals

Norway is set to play England in the semi-finals of the football tournament after the Nordic side defeated Brazil.

In a historic turn of events, Norway has reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time ever after defeating Brazil 2–1, thanks to two late goals from Erling Haaland in the 79th and 90th minutes.

“Maybe this will make history in Norway,” Haaland said. “Everyone just needs to enjoy themselves. This is an insane day. It’s one of the most incredible days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it, and savour the moment.”

This is a significant milestone for Norwegian men’s football, as the national team has never progressed beyond the Round of 16.

The match against England is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, 11 July, at 9:00 pm GMT.