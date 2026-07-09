Denmark Pledges to Protect Greenland as Trump Renews Push for U.S. Control

U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his push for control of Greenland after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen vowed to defend “every inch” of NATO territory, including Greenland.

Trump argued that Greenland is “very important” to the United States, adding that “it is not important for Denmark.”

“We took Greenland and then, stupidly, we gave it back. We shouldn’t have given it back because we’re the ones who need it. We need it for the protection of the world — not just the United States,” Trump said.

Frederiksen reiterated Denmark’s longstanding position, saying: “Our position is clear, as it has been all along: Greenland is, of course, not for sale.”

“We hope that everyone, including all our allies, will respect the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination. We are a sovereign state, and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty,” she added.