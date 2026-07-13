New report ranks Finland among EU’s top digital leaders

A new report published by the European Commission, State of the Digital Decade 2025, ranks Finland among the EU’s leading digital nations, citing the country’s strong digital skills, AI leadership, supercomputing capabilities and advanced public services.

The report presents a mixed picture of the EU’s digital progress. While digital adoption, connectivity, cloud services and AI are advancing, the bloc still struggles with digital skills shortages, semiconductor production and the lack of globally competitive tech companies.

The European Commission identifies insufficient investment and market fragmentation as key barriers to further progress.

Finland performs strongly across most digital indicators. Businesses are highly digitalised, digital skills are above the EU average, and the country has built advanced quantum and semiconductor ecosystems. It also ranks among the EU leaders in electronic public services, 5G coverage and cybersecurity.

Finland has also helped shape the EU’s digital agenda by leading work on updating the Digital Decade targets and indicators. New priorities include digital sovereignty, cybersecurity, sustainable digitalisation and better access to data for AI development, with a revised policy proposal expected in early 2027.