EU approves participation of Iceland and Norway in satellite programmes

Both Iceland and Norway have been approved by the EU to participate in the Iris2 and GovSatCom satellite programmes, which aim to improve communications.

As part of the Iris2 programme, a constellation of satellites will be developed to provide advanced secure communications and support business applications such as smart-grid development, remote education and real-time data exchange in banking. Iris2 is expected to become operational by 2029.

GovSatCom is also intended to provide secure, resilient and cost-effective satellite communications using existing EU systems and was launched this year.

“For Iceland, joining the programmes means a reliable and resilient communication channel with the rest of Europe,” explained an official from Iceland’s Ministry of Infrastructure.

Additionally, Siri Martinsen, State Secretary in Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, commented: “In the current geopolitical situation, secure and independent communication is essential.”