Danish authorities issue warning after increased wolf activity around humans

The Danish government has warned tourists to show “maximum resistance” in the event of a wolf encounter following increased activity involving a young wolf around humans.

Flyers have been distributed in the Municipality of Varde containing government-issued advice urging tourists to “show dominance” and “maintain eye contact” if they encounter a wolf.

“There have been no wolf attacks on people in Denmark, but should it happen, you must defend yourself by all means: hit, kick, and use any object at hand. If a wolf attacks another person or your dog, aim your blows and kicks at the wolf’s hindquarters,” the flyers state.

The Danish Centre for Environment and Energy (DCE) has said that several incidents in the areas around Vejers, Blåvand, and Oksbøl indicate that “at least one young wolf is exhibiting significantly reduced shyness and approach behaviour towards humans.”

Wolves have been observed in close proximity to people in the Oksbøl area.