Clothing and kitchenware containing ‘forever chemicals’ to be banned in Sweden

Sweden has announced a ban on “forever chemicals,” known as PFAS, in clothing, kitchenware, cosmetics, and other products beginning in 2028, ahead of an expected European Union-wide ban on the substances.

According to Sweden’s Environment and Climate Minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” have no place in clothing, cosmetics, cookware, and other everyday products when effective alternatives are available. In a statement, Pourmokhtari emphasized that Sweden has no intention of standing by while these chemicals continue to spread through homes, nature, and the human body.

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals widely used in products ranging from nonstick cookware and clothing to industrial manufacturing. Their durability and resistance to heat, water, and grease have made them common in consumer goods, but these same properties also make them highly persistent in the environment.

Because PFAS take an extremely long time to break down, they have earned the nickname “forever chemicals.” Growing evidence linking them to adverse health and environmental effects has prompted governments around the world to introduce increasingly strict regulations on their use.

Sweden’s proposed ban is expected to take effect on January 1, 2028, and would apply to products including clothing, shoes, waterproofing agents used on clothing and footwear, kitchenware, cosmetics, and ski wax. France has already implemented a similar ban on certain PFAS in clothing, shoes, cosmetics, and ski waxes, which took effect in January, although a few exemptions remain in place.



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