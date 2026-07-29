Large icebergs spotted off coast of Northwestern Iceland

A number of large icebergs have been spotted off the coast of northwestern Iceland, with some measuring approximately 400 meters in height and 200 meters in length.

Iceland’s Coast Guard spotted the icebergs during an ice reconnaissance flight on July 27, with the largest located outside Húnaflói.

Meteorologist Þorsteinn V. Jónsson of the Icelandic Meteorological Office explained that the icebergs are currently much closer to shore than usual. However, it is not uncommon for large icebergs to be found in Icelandic waters in late summer.



“There are often many icebergs here at the end of the summer, but they are unusually close to land now. There is very little sea ice. There is no visible sea ice edge anymore; it has essentially disappeared. These are simply icebergs scattered around the area,” Jónsson explained.



Jónsson added, “We had persistent southerly winds last week, which pushed them closer to land. With the easterly winds that have now arrived, they are moving farther offshore. However, the icebergs that are already closest to land could move even closer if northeasterly winds develop.”