Norway’s Sigrid Haugset leads Tour de France Femmes after stage three win

Norway’s Sigrid Haugset leads Tour de France Femmes after stage three win

Norway, Sports
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11:38 am August 4, 2026

Norway’s Sigrid Haugset has taken the overall lead and claimed the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes after winning stage three of the cycling race.

On Monday, 3 August, Haugset, of the Uno-X Mobility team, held off Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky after making a bold, aggressive move midway through the 156.6km stage.

The victory marked the first time a Norwegian cyclist has won a stage of the Tour de France Femmes and worn the famous yellow jersey.

“I haven’t been thinking about it because I never thought it was possible. So standing here, it’s unreal,” Haugset said.

Haugset added: “When I went, it wasn’t many seconds, and I thought she [Kopecky] would catch me. Then I thought I should just drop down to her… Second is good. But I kept on. The team car was amazing, pushing me.”

Photo: facebook.com/letourfemmes

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