Finland to see partial solar eclipse on 12 August

Parts of Finland will be treated to a partial solar eclipse on Wednesday, 12 August, with 85 percent of the Sun’s diameter covered in Kilpisjärvi and 83 percent in the capital, Helsinki.

The Ursa Astronomical Association explained that the best viewing points for the phenomenon would be in the western and northern parts of the country, while the eastern parts would see the smallest coverage.

The solar eclipse will take place when the Sun is low above the west-northwestern horizon, meaning viewing opportunities will depend on local weather conditions and the position of buildings, trees and hills.

The event in Finland is set to begin before 8pm and reach its peak just before 9pm.

The Association noted that the event will be the deepest solar eclipse visible in the country for more than a decade.