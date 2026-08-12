$184 billion profit registered by Norway’s wealth fund during the first half of 2026

Norway’s wealth fund has announced that it generated a profit of $184 billion (NOK 1.75 trillion) during the first half of 2026.

The CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management explained: “The result is driven by good returns in the equity market, particularly from Asian technology stocks.”

The fund owns around 1.5% of all listed companies globally through investments made with Norway’s state revenues from oil and gas production, making it the world’s largest single investor.

Furthermore, Norway’s wealth fund has announced that it holds a 0.05% stake in SpaceX, worth $1.22 billion.

The fund has invested in more than 7,000 companies globally, as well as in property and renewable energy projects.