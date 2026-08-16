Historic rail link between Sweden and Finland opens

A new rail link has opened between Sweden and Finland, marking the first passenger connection between the two countries since 1988.

The rail service links northern Finland’s Oulu with Haparanda in Sweden, with the inaugural departure taking place on the morning of Monday, 10 August.

The new service marks a historic moment, although it is not the first time trains have crossed the Finland-Sweden border. Passenger services linking Kemi, Tornio and Haparanda came to an end in 1988 following the withdrawal of the old railbuses.

The return service from Haparanda to Finland also provides passengers with onward connections to Helsinki.

“People have been waiting for a rail connection ever since,” said Jukka Kujala, mayor of Tornio.

Finland’s state-owned rail operator, VR, will operate two return services between Oulu and Haparanda each day. The first train will run in the early morning, while a second service will leave Oulu at 7.50pm before returning later in the evening.