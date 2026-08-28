King Harald V of Norway passes away

This morning, King Harald V of Norway passed away at the age of 89 at Oslo University Hospital.

According to the Norwegian palace, King Harald V passed away peacefully at the hospital at 6:35 a.m. Norwegian time. The King was taken to hospital last week for treatment for a bacterial infection in his bloodstream.

Following his passing, his son, Haakon, is set to succeed him. The Crown Prince is due to hold an extraordinary Council of State meeting with the government later today.

Royals across the world are paying their respects, including King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, who described King Harald as “a good friend to me, my family and to Sweden,” while the United Kingdom’s King Charles III sent his “most heartfelt condolences.”

King Harald V was regarded by observers as down-to-earth, respected and beloved, earning him the nickname the “People’s King.”