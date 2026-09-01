New website and app launched to make driving in Iceland safer for tourists

A new website and companion app have been launched by the car rental company in Iceland, Hertz Iceland, to help make driving in Iceland safer for tourists, providing essential road safety tips and practical guidance for navigating the country’s roads.

The website and app, titled Safe Drive Iceland, offer users real-time weather and road condition updates, essential emergency contacts, and advice on what to do in the event of an incident, alongside a wealth of other useful information.

Driving in Iceland can be an unforgettable experience, but road conditions can vary depending on the season, location and weather. Drivers may encounter paved roads, gravel tracks and mountain routes, while wind, rain, snow and ice can make conditions unpredictable.

Protecting Iceland’s fragile landscape is also an important part of road safety. Off-road driving is strictly prohibited, and drivers should always stick to designated roads and stopping areas.



Never stop on the road to take photos, enjoy the scenery or watch the Northern Lights. In winter, check conditions before setting off and be prepared to adjust your route or plans if conditions change.

The Safe Drive Iceland app helps travellers stay informed with up-to-date road and weather information, as well as details on road conditions, fuel stations, EV charging points, F-Roads, emergency contacts and more.

The app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

For more road safety advice, visit the Safe Drive Iceland website.