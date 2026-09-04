Norway set to create regulations on AI smart glasses in the country

Norway is set to establish a panel of experts to develop regulations on smart glasses and other AI-powered smart devices, including a possible ban on facial recognition in public places.

According to Karianne Tung, Norway’s Minister of Digitalisation and Public Administration, current regulations do not sufficiently take into account the capabilities of new wearable devices.

Tung stated that AI-powered smart devices with built-in cameras and microphones can collect information about people without their knowledge or consent.

The Ministry of Digitalisation and Public Administration has made it clear that the panel of experts must develop regulations as quickly as possible, which will then be considered by the country’s government.

In addition, the Minister of Education, Kari Nessa Nordtun, has already proposed that schools regulate the use of smart devices through their own internal rules.