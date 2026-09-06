Conscripts from Denmark deployed to Greenland for first time

Danish conscripts have been deployed to Greenland for the first time amid threats by President Trump to annex the territory.

The Danish military has announced an increased presence in Greenland, deploying military personnel to the country’s capital, Nuuk, as well as to Kangerlussuaq Air Base.

According to a military and company commander, the deployment is intended to help Danish troops become more accustomed to Greenland’s Arctic terrain.

Around 100 conscripts from the Schleswig Foot Regiment are set to spend approximately a month training in Greenland, making them the first group to enter Denmark’s new 11-month conscription programme, which was launched in February 2026.

During their deployment, the recruits will be assigned “tasks that do not require longer specialized training,” Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said in June.