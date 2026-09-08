Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II hospitalized due to blood clot

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II was hospitalized on Sunday due to a blood clot in her hip region, marking the third time she has been admitted to hospital this year.

According to Amalienborg Palace, the Queen was “admitted to Rigshospitalet on Sunday after feeling unwell. A new blood clot in the hip region & mild dehydration have been detected, both of which are being treated.”

The Palace also noted that “Queen Margrethe is in good spirits and, given the circumstances, is doing well,” the statement continued.

Queen Margrethe is expected to remain hospitalized for the rest of the week and will miss the state funeral of King Harald V of Norway, which is set to take place tomorrow.

King Harald V passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on August 28, 2026.



Image: Varde Kommune, via Wikicommons