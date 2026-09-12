Six crypto firms ordered to pay $56M in additional taxes in Sweden

A Skatteverket investigation into Sweden’s crypto sector has resulted in hefty tax bills for six companies in Boden, with the firms collectively ordered to pay almost 540 million Swedish kronor (about $56 million). The tax authority says the companies used corporate structures to gain benefits they were not eligible for.

The findings emerged from a broader review of crypto businesses, during which Skatteverket identified arrangements that allegedly masked cryptocurrency mining activities. Swedish broadcaster SVT reported on Sept. 3 that the six Boden-based companies accounted for most of the tax adjustments issued as part of the latest phase of the probe.

Patrik Lillqvist, Skatteverket’s head of intelligence, said the arrangements were designed to obtain tax treatment that would not have applied if the businesses had been classified as crypto miners.

“The companies that we have inspected often have a special arrangement to conceal that they are engaged in mining,” Lillqvist said, according to a translated version of his remarks. He said the purpose was to secure tax advantages to which the companies were not entitled.

The assessments are part of Skatteverket’s wider examination of Sweden’s crypto industry covering 2024 through 2026. Nine companies have so far received tax adjustments totaling more than 500 million Swedish kronor, six of them operating in Boden.