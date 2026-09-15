Google to invest €13 billion in Finland as AI infrastructure expands

Google is set to invest €13 billion in Finland over the next two years, in what the company describes as its largest single investment in Europe. The spending will expand digital infrastructure, data-centre capacity and clean-energy projects as demand grows for services including Google Search, Maps and Gemini.

A major focus will be the expansion of Google’s data-centre operations in Hamina, where the company has maintained a facility since converting a former paper mill 15 years ago. Google says the investment will support more than 37,000 jobs nationwide during the initial construction phase in 2027 and 2028, while contributing an estimated €3.6 billion annually to Finland’s GDP.

Google will also commit €31 million over four years to communities in Hamina, Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala. The funding will support education and economic development, including AI training for more than 4,400 workers and programmes aimed at preparing 100 Finnish students for careers in data-centre operations.

The investment also includes a major energy component. Google says it has agreed to support the continued operation of the Loviisa nuclear power plant for 22 years, while adding onshore wind capacity and contracting a new 94-megawatt battery system designed to help stabilize Finland’s electricity grid during periods of high demand.

The announcement underlines Finland’s growing role as a European hub for AI and digital infrastructure. Alongside its technology and energy investments, Google says it will fund projects to restore native forests and wetlands and develop recreational facilities around its Finnish sites, expanding a relationship that has already involved hundreds of local suppliers and community organizations.