Denmark and United States reach agreement over security of Greenland

Denmark and the United States have announced that the two nations have reached an agreement concerning the security of Greenland. President Donald Trump said the agreement would give the United States “permanent control” over Greenland’s security.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the Prime Minister of Greenland, said that the agreement would “ensure and strengthen” the security of Greenland and that it was “to the benefit of us all.”

President Trump wrote on his Truth Social account: “I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security.”

He followed this by writing: “From now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval.”

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly threatened to take control of the Danish autonomous territory, citing what he described as a critical “national security” interest and warning that China or Russia could otherwise move to do so if the United States did not act.