Education, culture and freedom of expression to be strengthened in Norway through UNESCO partnership

A new partnership between Norway and UNESCO has been established, providing NOK 530 million to support education, culture and freedom of expression in the Nordic country.

The Programme Cooperation Agreement (PCA) will provide NOK 330 million for education, NOK 120 million for culture, and NOK 80 million for Communication and Information.

Norway is reinforcing its support for UNESCO’s efforts to remain responsive, effective and equipped to address evolving global challenges. The new funding agreement provides UNESCO with a reliable and adaptable source of support, giving the Organization greater scope to respond to changing circumstances and advance shared priorities in the fields of education, culture and freedom of expression.

The agreement was concluded during the Director-General’s visit to Norway, where she held discussions with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as well as with the Ministers responsible for Education and Research and for International Development.

Through this renewed commitment to flexible financing, Norway is enabling UNESCO to direct resources where they are most needed and respond more effectively to emerging priorities. The partnership also underlines Norway’s continued support for UNESCO’s work to promote quality education and uphold freedom of expression worldwide.