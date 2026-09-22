Norway sees gas production fall month on month

Norway’s natural gas production fell in August, leading to lower gas sales than in July.

Norway sold about 10.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in August, around 300 million cubic meters less than in July.

Gas production averaged 342 million cubic meters per day in August. Although this was 2.8% lower than in July, it was still 2.5% higher than in August 2025.

The drop in production came amid an ongoing labor dispute between workers’ union SAFE and energy companies. The dispute has already led to strikes and temporary work stoppages.

SAFE has warned that workers could go on strike again on October 15 if government-led talks fail to resolve a separate dispute over a new labor agreement.